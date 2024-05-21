India slips 10 spots since 2019 on WEF's travel & tourism ranking despite growth
Among the world's top 10 economies, India's slide down the rankings was the sharpest, followed by the UK, which fell 3 places since 2019 to occupy the seventh spot. The US retained its top position, while China, the world's second-largest economy, moved a notch higher to 8 in the global rankings.
Despite a burgeoning travel sector and a sharp rebound in economic growth from covid lows, India has slipped ten places to 39 in the World Economic Forum's Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024 (TTDI) rankings since 2019, mostly hurt by weak access to healthcare facilities, inadequate tourism infrastructure, and low-skilled manpower serving the sector.