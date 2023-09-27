India slips 4 spots to 56th position in 2023 World Talent Ranking: IMD
The IMD in its report mentions that India needs comprehensive policies, including salary increases and improvements in quality of life, safety, and environmental friendliness to retain talent domestically.
Out of 64 economies, India has slipped four spots to 56th position, compared to its 52nd position in 2022, in the 2023 World Talent Ranking, according to the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) release.
