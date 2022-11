Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 64, Brazil topped the EM league table in October. Mexico emerged second, followed by India at the third spot.

Top 3 countries

Brazil topped the list, up from the fourth spot in September, as its currency decline against the US dollar remained in check, while its stock markets gained.

Mexico stood second as its currency performed the best among the 10 EMs against the dollar. Exports growth was robust, as were the stock markets.

India slipped to the third spot from second as its exports declined the most among the 10 EMs in October. Manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in the list.

View Full Image Emerging Markets Tracker