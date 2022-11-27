Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / India slips one spot to 3rd in Mint Emerging Markets Tracker in Oct

India slips one spot to 3rd in Mint Emerging Markets Tracker in Oct

1 min read . 09:22 PM ISTTanay Sukumar
Brazil topped the list, and Mexico stood second

A sharp contraction in exports in October weighed on India’s performance as compared with other emerging market economies in the monthly Mint tracker. Brazil topped the list, and Mexico stood second

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 64, Brazil topped the EM league table in October. Mexico emerged second, followed by India at the third spot.

Top 3 countries

Brazil topped the list, up from the fourth spot in September, as its currency decline against the US dollar remained in check, while its stock markets gained.

Mexico stood second as its currency performed the best among the 10 EMs against the dollar. Exports growth was robust, as were the stock markets.

India slipped to the third spot from second as its exports declined the most among the 10 EMs in October. Manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in the list.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanay Sukumar

Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
