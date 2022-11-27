India slips one spot to 3rd in Mint Emerging Markets Tracker in Oct

A sharp contraction in exports in October weighed on India’s performance as compared with other emerging market economies in the monthly Mint tracker. Brazil topped the list, and Mexico stood second
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 64, Brazil topped the EM league table in October. Mexico emerged second, followed by India at the third spot.
Top 3 countries
Brazil topped the list, up from the fourth spot in September, as its currency decline against the US dollar remained in check, while its stock markets gained.