India slips to 3rd among EMs amid war disruptions

India, during the month, continued to reel under the impact of the geopolitical crisis. Crude prices shot up above $100 per barrel, adding to inflation and growth worries. India imports more than 80% of its crude oil consumption, which makes the country vulnerable to high crude oil prices. India is already facing a depreciation in the rupee and is likely to see a widening of the current account deficit as well. The price pressures were felt on retail inflation, which shot up to a 17-month high of 6.95% in March. Existing inflationary pressures augmented further by the war forced the Reserve Bank of India to become hawkish at its meeting earlier this month. RBI said it will now shift its focus to inflation from growth. Analysts now expect a rate hike as soon as June. “We expect four 25-basis-points rate hikes from RBI in 2022-23, starting from June’s MPC meeting," Barclays said in a recent note. While necessary to manage inflation and inflationary expectations, the hike may affect growth, which continues to remain fragile.