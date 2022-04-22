This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India slips to 3rd among EMs amid war disruptions
3 min read.12:29 AM ISTNandita Venkatesan
India slipped to the third rank in the emerging markets (EM) league table in March as the Russia-Ukraine war weighed on the country’s performance, adding to inflationary pressures, weakening the currency, and sending stock prices lower, according to the latest update to Mint’s monthly EM tracker. Indonesia gained from high commodity prices and emerged on top, followed by the Philippines.
Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker, launched in September 2019, considers seven high-frequency indicators across 10 large EMs to assess India’s relative position in the league table. It is updated around three weeks after a month ends once all data becomes available.
Even as Asian markets faltered, Brazil’s stock market emerged as the best performer in March, with foreign investors taking advantage of double-digit interest rates in the Latin American nation. Brazil began its rate hiking cycle in March 2021, becoming one of the earliest major economies to do so. Indonesia, Malaysia and Mexico saw a rise in stock market capitalization during the month. Indonesia performed well on all indicators, especially buoyed by strong exports. Strong GDP growth helped the Philippines stay ahead of India during the month.
Russia, which had been India’s top competitor until recently, came in last, as the war and the ensuing sanctions took a massive toll on its currency and stock market performance. China, another top competitor, came in fifth as its zero-tolerance covid policy coupled with war disruptions proved to be a drag on its economic activity and the stock market and currency performance. The ongoing wave of infections in China and strict lockdown measures are expected to magnify existing global supply chain issues, which could also impact India’s domestic production.
India, during the month, continued to reel under the impact of the geopolitical crisis. Crude prices shot up above $100 per barrel, adding to inflation and growth worries. India imports more than 80% of its crude oil consumption, which makes the country vulnerable to high crude oil prices. India is already facing a depreciation in the rupee and is likely to see a widening of the current account deficit as well. The price pressures were felt on retail inflation, which shot up to a 17-month high of 6.95% in March. Existing inflationary pressures augmented further by the war forced the Reserve Bank of India to become hawkish at its meeting earlier this month. RBI said it will now shift its focus to inflation from growth. Analysts now expect a rate hike as soon as June. “We expect four 25-basis-points rate hikes from RBI in 2022-23, starting from June’s MPC meeting," Barclays said in a recent note. While necessary to manage inflation and inflationary expectations, the hike may affect growth, which continues to remain fragile.
India saw marginal declines across other indicators. India’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell marginally to 54.0 in March from 54.7 in the previous month due to smaller increases in new orders and production due to rising input costs. Similarly, exports grew at 22.6% year-on-year, compared to 23.8% in February. Nonetheless, exports remained a silver lining for growth in the country. The country’s stock market capitalization fell 3.7% month-on-month as foreign institutional investors continued to dump shares. FII data for March indicates India saw outflows of $4.8 billion even as Brazil, Indonesia, and Thailand saw notable inflows. Brazil is expected to remain a favourite as investors seek to relocate money due to the interest rate differential.
India’s growth is expected to be impinged by high crude prices and their impact on consumer demand and private consumption. On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut India’s GDP growth forecast to 8.2% for the current fiscal from 9% estimated earlier. “Faster capital expenditure by the central and state governments offers the key upside," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.