India slips to 3rd rank among EMs on weak rupee, jittery mkts

While investors remain concerned about the imminent tapering of bond purchases by the US Federal Reserve, EM economies have mostly been able to shrug off any adverse impact so far. Indonesia stood out with impressive equity flows as covid-19 restrictions were eased. China’s stock market performance was hit by concerns over the Evergrande crisis, but it now seems to be abating. In India, stock markets performed decently, with several initial public offering (IPO) listings making huge gains. But there were jitters as investors remained concerned about steep valuations and the beginning of monetary policy normalization.