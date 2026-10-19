Is India’s solar power play facing its Icarus moment?

New Delhi: For a country that recorded all of the world’s 50 hottest cities this April, India’s ability to harness the sun’s energy took decades to take off. It wasn’t until 2011-12 that the country crossed a critical milestone: 1 gigawatt of installed solar power capacity. The next significant milestone was 100 GW, achieved more than a decade later, in early 2025.
India has galloped since, adding nearly 50GW of solar power capacity in 2025 and reaching 168.04GW by 31 August this year. It’s a stellar achievement. But it is beginning to strain the country’s vast electricity grid.
India’s transmission infrastructure is struggling to carry all the electricity generated when the sun shines. Surplus solar power can congest the grid, while inadequate storage means excess energy cannot always be saved for use when demand rises.
At the same time, fluctuations in solar power generation, depending on the time of day and weather, make it harder to balance electricity supply and demand, and maintain the grid’s frequency within the permitted range. If operators cannot correct such imbalances, the risk of wider disruptions increases.
In some instances, grid operators have asked solar farms to reduce or stop generation, a process known as curtailment, even when sunshine is abundant.
No easy solution is in sight, threatening to hamper one of the world’s largest energy transition efforts—from fossil fuels to clean energy—by the world’s third-largest generator of renewable energy.
“We are seeing increasing stress on the grid, particularly in the form of transmission congestion, renewable energy curtailment, and greater balancing requirements,” said Prashant Sinha, chief executive of Resonia Ltd, a power transmission firm. “However, these operational stresses should not automatically be characterized as grid instability.”