India and South Africa object to WTO investment agreement in Abu Dhabi meet
The deal agreed by some 125 countries, or about three-quarters of the WTO's members, aims to simplify red tape, improve the investment environment and encourage foreign direct investment.
India and South Africa have lodged a formal objection against an investment agreement during a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Abu Dhabi, hindering its adoption, Reuters reported on February 29. This move, observers say, has the potential to impede hundreds of billions of dollars in investment.