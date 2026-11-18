India is importing more soybean oil each year, with its share of total edible oil imports rising from 21.8% in the November 2020-October 2021 oil year to 34.5% in 2025-26, according to three people familiar with the development.
India is importing more soybean oil each year, with its share of total edible oil imports rising from 21.8% in the November 2020-October 2021 oil year to 34.5% in 2025-26, according to three people familiar with the development.
Crude palm oil remained the largest imported edible oil, with shipments rising to 8.22 million tonnes in 2025-26 from 7.58 million tonnes a year ago.
Crude palm oil remained the largest imported edible oil, with shipments rising to 8.22 million tonnes in 2025-26 from 7.58 million tonnes a year ago.
Soybean oil imports, however, have gained significant ground, increasing to 5.83 million tonnes from 5.46 million tonnes over the same period and 3.44 million tonnes in 2023-24. Palm oil imports, meanwhile, remained below the 9.01 million tonnes recorded in 2023-24 and 9.78 million tonnes in 2022-23.
The country's overall edible oil imports jumped 5.7% to 16.92 million tonnes in the year, from 16.01 million tonnes a year ago, according to data compiled by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).
The changing import mix also reflects lower sunflower oil purchases. Imports fell to 2.84 million tonnes in 2025-26 from 2.93 million tonnes a year ago, amid competitive pricing pressures and disruptions to shipping routes in the Black Sea, the people said.
Sunflower oil imports had risen to 3.5 million tonnes in 2023-24 before declining in the following two years.
In 2020-21, India imported 2.86 million tonnes of soybean oil and 1.89 million tonnes of sunflower oil, while total edible oil imports stood at 13.13 million tonnes.
Changing edible oil import mix
The disruption in the Black Sea region amid the Russia-Ukraine war has forced India to diversify its import basket and rely more on soybean and palm oils to meet domestic demand, said B.V. Mehta, executive director, Solvent Extractors' Association of India.
"The other reason is also a pricing factor,” he added. Greater availability of soybean oil from Argentina and Brazil has made it more competitive for Indian refiners.
Ukraine and Russia are among the key global suppliers of sunflower oil, and logistical difficulties have constrained shipments from the region. Argentina has emerged as an alternative supplier, but its shipments have not fully offset the impact of disruptions in traditional sourcing routes in some months.
“The changing price dynamics between soybean, sunflower and palm oils are influencing India's sourcing decisions, with importers increasingly shifting towards oils offering better price competitiveness and supply availability,” said a Delhi-based trader on condition of anonymity.
In 2025-26, soybean oil imports increased due to lower international prices and flat domestic production, though volumes moderated towards year-end amid biodiesel requirements and West Asia-related supply disruptions, said Rahul Guha, senior director, Crisil.
Sunflower oil imports, however, declined as lower global yields pushed up prices and reduced import demand, he added.
Mint's queries emailed to the ministry of commerce, food and consumer affairs, and agriculture remained unanswered.
Import dependence
India is among the world's largest edible oil importers, relying heavily on overseas supplies to meet domestic demand. Imports have been on an upward trajectory after falling to 14.02 million tonnes in 2021-22. They subsequently rose to 16.46 million tonnes in 2022-23, before moderating to 15.96 million tonnes in 2023-24. Imports have since picked up, reaching 16.92 million tonnes in 2025-26.
Imports account for around 60-65% of its edible oil requirements, with annual consumption estimated at 26 million tonnes, while domestic production meets only about 40% of demand.
In the recently concluded 2026 kharif season, the area under oilseeds was estimated at 19.66 million hectares as of 2 October, marginally higher than the previous estimate of 19.63 million hectares, according to agriculture ministry data.
“However, gains in acreage may not translate into a commensurate increase in output, leaving supplies vulnerable to fluctuations in crop yields and weather conditions,” said Mehta.
Mehta added that drought conditions have severely affected soybean and groundnut crops, while the production of other oil-bearing sources, including cottonseed and rice bran, has also been impacted.