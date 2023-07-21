India, Sri Lanka to work for economic, tech agreement3 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:42 PM IST
The two countries agreed to operationalize India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to ease digital payments across borders.
NEW DELHI: India and Sri Lanka on Friday agreed to start discussions on an Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ECTA) and unveiled plans to cooperate on power, digital payments, connectivity and green energy. The ECTA with Sri Lanka will focus on tariff and non-tariff barriers as well as investment rules.
