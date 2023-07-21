India, Sri Lanka to work for economic, tech agreement

China’s military presence in the Indian Ocean and its use of Sri Lankan facilities for naval activities has been a key concern for New Delhi. India was upset by the presence of Chinese spy vessels, notably the Yuan Wang-5, which docked in Hambantota port in August 2022 despite Indian objections. Yuan Wang-6, another research vessel, entered the Indian Ocean even as India planned a test launch of its nuclear-capable Agni-ballistic missile. “We are neighbours. We naturally have a very long-standing and comprehensive relationship. When the leaders of the two countries meet, it is very natural for them to speak about their concerns," Kwatra said. Discussions on these “challenges", presumably related to China, were brought up during the meetings, he added.