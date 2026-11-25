India’s economic activity remained resilient in October, supported by strong consumption, credit growth and exports, even as global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on the outlook, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its November bulletin released on Wednesday.
The central bank's monthly State of the Economy article said high-frequency indicators pointed to healthy economic activity. Gross goods and services tax (GST) revenue, for instance, rose sharply in October, recording the second-highest monthly collection since the tax was introduced in July 2017. The increase was driven by significantly higher tax collections from imports and domestic activity.
Other indicators, including toll collections, electricity demand and petroleum product consumption, also recorded strong growth.
“Strong bank and non-bank credit growth continues to support the domestic economy. Further, sustained double-digit export growth broadened the base of economic expansion,” the RBI bulletin said.
It also pointed to resilience in the balance sheets of listed private non-financial companies, based on their September-quarter results for fiscal year 2027 (Q2FY27), despite global uncertainties. Aggregate sales growth strengthened, led by manufacturing companies, primarily in the automobile, petroleum and chemical industries.
“Sales growth of both IT and non-IT services companies remained strong, although the pace moderated in Q2. Operating profit growth (y-o-y) of manufacturing companies increased during Q2:2026-27, buoyed by higher sales,” it said.
On financial markets, the RBI said banking system liquidity largely normalised in October, amid the central bank's liquidity operations and a seasonal increase in currency in circulation during the festive period. The surplus began to rise again towards the end of October and into early November as the government drew down its cash balances.
Overall, however, banking system liquidity has tightened sharply, moving from a surplus of nearly ₹11 trillion on 13 September to a deficit of ₹12,825 crore as of 24 November, RBI data showed.
“Seasonal currency leakages, build-up of government cash balances on account of GST related outflows and reduced government spending resulted in moderation of system liquidity around mid-November,” the central bank said.
Globally, supply-side constraints, elevated energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty continued to pose significant challenges to the economic outlook, the bulletin said.
Persistent inflationary pressures have also prompted major central banks to tighten monetary policy in a synchronised manner over the past three months, it added.
“Pullback in AI-related stocks and elevated sovereign bond yields, despite some softening from multi-decade highs, remain a source of volatility in financial markets. Amidst uneven economic performance globally, the Indian economy stood out,” it said. “The global economy has been largely steady, although the outlook continues to be clouded by geopolitical conflicts, elevated energy prices, persistent inflation, regional fragmentation, and stretched fiscal positions in major jurisdictions.”