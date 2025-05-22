India starts FY26 on a strong note, reclaims top spot among EM peers in April
SummaryIndia reclaimed the first position among its emerging market peers in April after a gap of three months on the back of a robust stock market performance. Its currency also saw the highest gains among others in the EM league table.
The Indian economy stepped into fiscal year 2025–26 on a strong footing, reclaiming the top spot among emerging markets in April after a three-month hiatus, driven by a robust stock market rebound.
