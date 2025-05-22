Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India starts FY26 on a strong note, reclaims top spot among EM peers in April

India starts FY26 on a strong note, reclaims top spot among EM peers in April

Payal Bhattacharya

India reclaimed the first position among its emerging market peers in April after a gap of three months on the back of a robust stock market performance. Its currency also saw the highest gains among others in the EM league table.

In April, India's market capitalization rose 5.7% month-on-month, reversing a 2.2% decline in March. (Pexels Photo)
Gift this article

The Indian economy stepped into fiscal year 2025–26 on a strong footing, reclaiming the top spot among emerging markets in April after a three-month hiatus, driven by a robust stock market rebound.

The Indian economy stepped into fiscal year 2025–26 on a strong footing, reclaiming the top spot among emerging markets in April after a three-month hiatus, driven by a robust stock market rebound.

India led the Emerging Markets (EM) leaderboard with a score of 87 out of 100 in April, followed by the Philippines (68) and Thailand (59) in distant second and third places, respectively.

India led the Emerging Markets (EM) leaderboard with a score of 87 out of 100 in April, followed by the Philippines (68) and Thailand (59) in distant second and third places, respectively.

China, which had held the top rank in March, slipped to fourth in April as its exports, foreign exchange reserves, and market capitalization weakened amid ongoing tariff tensions with the US.

Read this | Global equity markets not pricing in a severe downturn just yet, says Nomura’s Karkhanis

India jumped two places from third the previous month, buoyed by the best stock market performance among its EM peers and a relatively strong rupee. These two factors had weighed on India’s recent performance amid market volatility. However, in April, market capitalization rose 5.7% month-on-month, reversing a 2.2% decline in March. Similarly, the rupee appreciated 1.1% in April, compared with a 0.7% gain the month before.

Read this | FPI assets top $800 billion after 4 months as markets rebound on eased trade worries

GDP growth and the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)--the two strongest indicators for India--remained the best among all EM peers, bolstering India's position.

The Philippines retained the second rank as its GDP growth was among the highest in the March quarter. Its currency also stayed stable, with a 1% on-month gain in April. Thailand claimed the third rank, backed by the highest export growth among EM peers. Its inflation remained under control, and the currency stayed stable.

Also read | In charts: Retail inflation eases again, but signs of price pressures are there

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators: real GDP growth, manufacturing PMI, export growth, retail inflation, import cover, exchange rate movement, and stock market.

The rankings are provisional as the scores will get updated once all latest data is available.

Methodology note: The tracker is a monthly summary of economic activity across nine large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. Latest available data is used. On each indicator, the best-performing economy gets a score of 100, the worst one gets zero, and the others get linearly-interpolated relative scores. A country's composite index score is the simple average of its seven indicator scores.

Earlier, the tracker had a 10th country, Russia, but it has been dropped temporarily as some data has not been reliably available since the Ukraine war began.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal is a data journalist with a passion for uncovering stories hidden in numbers. She comes with a Master’s in Economics, and covers the economy, policy, global economy, and the informal sector. She has a strong focus on macroeconomic indicators and enjoys analyzing data to reveal deeper insights. Payal’s aim is to advance in the field, constantly seeing the world through a numerical lens to deliver clear, insightful narratives.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.