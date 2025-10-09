Steel imports slump 30% in Apr-Sep, but India remains net buyer
Abhishek Law 4 min read 09 Oct 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
According to an internal Union steel ministry report, reviewed by Mint, exports rose 21% y-o-y to 2.8 million tonnes, buoyed by improved demand from Europe and South-East Asia. September was the strongest of the six months for exports, with shipments at 0.58 mt.
New Delhi: India’s steel imports dropped 30% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 3.3 million tonnes (mt) in the first six months of the current financial year (FY26), reflecting the impact of import tax to shield local players and subdued domestic prices.
