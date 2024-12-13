Economy
India stocking up coal for high power demand, aims 50 mn tn inventory at plants by April
Summary
- The ministry's efforts to increase inventory and remain prepared for a likely higher demand comes in the backdrop of the crisis-like situations experience in FY22
New Delhi: Amid growing power demand, the Union coal ministry plans to stock up on coal with a higher opening stock of about 50 million tonnes at thermal power plants by April 2026, said two people in the know of the developments.
