India story strong amid global challenges and a new world order
Dr. Subba Rao Duvvuri highlighted the need to provide jobs to tackle youth unemployment in India, while Sanjay Agarwal discussed the country's growth story, including FDI flows and sustainable GDP growth. Various industry experts also participated in the conference.
Leaders from the investment community as well as distinguished regulators and policymakers converged at the 14th India Investment Conference (IIC) hosted by CFA Society India, in Mumbai. The discourse offered comprehensive insights relevant to the ever-evolving landscape of global markets and investment management. The agenda of the conference this year focused on the changing world order as nations witness notable shifts in economic influence and how these shifts make a stronger case for the Indian economy in an era of unprecedented uncertainty, volatility, and geostrategic considerations.