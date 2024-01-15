Hello User
Business News/ Economy / India story strong amid global challenges and a new world order

India story strong amid global challenges and a new world order

Livemint

Dr. Subba Rao Duvvuri highlighted the need to provide jobs to tackle youth unemployment in India, while Sanjay Agarwal discussed the country's growth story, including FDI flows and sustainable GDP growth. Various industry experts also participated in the conference.

A customer counts Indian 100 rupee currency notes after withdrawing money at a bank on November 24, 2016, in the wake of the demonetisation of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes in Mumbai. The US dollar hit a record high against the Indian rupee November 24 as the greenback surges on expectations of a rate hike next month following Donald Trump's shock presidential election victory. The US currency bought 68.8625 rupees during early afternoon forex trading, surpassing the previous high of 68.8450 recorded in August 2013. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Leaders from the investment community as well as distinguished regulators and policymakers converged at the 14th India Investment Conference (IIC) hosted by CFA Society India, in Mumbai. The discourse offered comprehensive insights relevant to the ever-evolving landscape of global markets and investment management. The agenda of the conference this year focused on the changing world order as nations witness notable shifts in economic influence and how these shifts make a stronger case for the Indian economy in an era of unprecedented uncertainty, volatility, and geostrategic considerations.

The conference kickstarted with the keynote session by Dr. Subba Rao Duvvuri (Ex-Governor, Reserve Bank of India) discussing critical insights on the changing world order, the challenges, and immense opportunities for India. He opined that youth unemployment in India is as high as 40% and we cannot reap the benefits of the demographic dividend unless we provide jobs to all. India’s share of world trade is 3% and even a 1% increase will have a very large impact on jobs and the economy. Sanjay Agarwal (Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank) presented the India growth story by covering points such as healthy FDI flows, better handling of inflation, sustainable growth in GDP, small credits and India becoming a factory to the world.

The conference witnessed overwhelming participation from various industry experts including Sankaran Naren ED & CIO, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Shailesh Raj Bhan CIO – Equity Investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund, R Srinivasan CIO – Equity, SBI Mutual Fund, I.V. Subramaniam, CFA MD and Group Head – Equities, Quantum Advisors, Hiren Dasani, CFA Co-Head of Global EM Equity and Lead PM India Equity – Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nithya Easwaran Managing Director, Multiples Asset Alternate Management among others.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajendra Kalur, CFA, Chairperson, CFA Society India expressed, “The conference provided a platform for discussions, insights, and opportunity to collaborate with professionals from the investment fraternity."

Dana Day, MD – Business Development, Business Transformation and Performance, CFA Institute added, “The short-term pressures and other uncertainties present a window of opportunities for investment professionals to serve global stakeholders by thinking out of the box and solving complex problems."

The conference covered various topics related to decarbonization and the transition to clean energy, such as the macroeconomic benefits compared to those of emerging economies and the policy framework. The session discussions also highlighted India's foreign policy, which has recently gained recognition due to India's nuanced handling of global conflicts, along with the US-China competition and the rise of middle powers. Discussions on India's manufacturing sector revolved around its competitiveness by improving the focus on labour, energy, and logistics. Experts also opined that private capital expenditure, alongside public capital expenditure, will become the main driver of India's economic growth and it is imperative that the economy’s growth benefits reach the lower-income segments considering they are the biggest growth drivers through consumption.

Arati Porwal, Country Head, India at CFA Institute, further added, “The event continues to be the leading forum for dialogue and collaboration in the investment management sector, thanks to the passion and engagement of the attendees. The speakers and the discussion inspired confidence and hope for India’s journey towards its golden decade of economic balance and prominence among the world’s top economies."

The conference also had sessions on the importance of evaluating performance beyond numbers and a panel discussion on diverse perspectives on whether the current markets reflect Optimism or Exuberance and the importance of prudent asset allocation to achieve one’s investment objectives.

