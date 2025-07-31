India's sugar output to rebound in the 2025-26 season, says millers' body

India's sugar production is projected to rebound in the 2025-26 season, driven by higher cane acreage in Maharashtra and Karnataka, according to the millers’ lobby.

Gross sugar production is estimated at 34.9 million tonnes this season against 29.5 million tonnes in 2024-25, an increase of 18%, according first preliminary projection by the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

The net production will depend on the diversion of sugar for ethanol, which ISMA estimates to be around 5 million tonnes compared to 3.5 million tonnes in 2024-25, said Gautam Goel, president, ISMA. “If 5 million tonnes of sugar is diverted for producing ethanol then the net production would be around 30 million tonnes."

According to ISMA, the domestic consumption is estimated at 27.9 million tonnes in 2025-26 compared with last year's 29.1 million tonnes. Goel attributed the higher demand in 2024 to the Lok Sabha elections and the intense heat.

According to ISMA, based on the satellite images procured in the latter part of June 2025, the total acreage under sugarcane in the country is estimated to be around 5.72 million hectares in the 2025-26 sugar season compared with 5.71 million hectares in 2024-25.

In Maharashtra, the cane area has increased 8% on-year to 1.49 million hectares for 2025-26. The overall crop quality this year is significantly better than last year, ISMA said. In Karnataka, too, sugarcane area has increased by about 6% to 6.7 lakh hectares.

The abundant rainfall in May enhanced soil moisture, overall output and crop quality in the two states, said ISMA.

In Uttar Pradesh, however, the cane area declined 3% to 2.25 million hectares. However, the overall condition of the standing crop is much better than last year. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh contribute 75-80% of the country’s total sugar output.

It is still early to accurately predict crop production for the remainder of the season due to various factors—especially with thesouthwest monsoon only halfway through, said Deepak Ballani, director general, ISMA. At this stage, the association releases preliminary production estimates.

