India can attract $15 bn Taiwanese investment in electronics, EV infra, says Ficci

  • India's growing domestic market, lower manufacturing costs, and pro-investment policies create a compelling case for Taiwanese companies to expand their global footprint, Ficci said in its report.

Rhik Kundu
Published8 Oct 2024, 05:47 PM IST
India's growing market in electronics, green energy, EVs, smart cities, and ICT aligns with Taiwan's expertise, making it a prime investment destination.
India’s growing market in electronics, green energy, EVs, smart cities, and ICT aligns with Taiwan’s expertise, making it a prime investment destination.

India is emerging as a prime destination for Taiwanese investments, with the potential to attract $15 billion across sectors like printed circuit boards (PCBs), electronic components, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, according to a report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci).

The report, titled Unlocking the Potential: The Benefits of India as a Partner for Taiwanese Enterprises, highlights how India's growing domestic market, lower manufacturing costs, and pro-investment policies create a compelling case for Taiwanese companies to expand their global footprint. 

By 2030, the market demand in five key sectors is projected to hit $170 billion, offering a significant opportunity for Taiwan's high-tech expertise to tap into India’s rapid economic growth, according to the report.

"India’s large and youthful population, growing domestic market, and significant strides in technology and infrastructure are the driving forces behind its economic success, making it a vital economic force that could outpace many of its peers in the years to come," it added.

During FY24, India's exports to Taiwan stood at $1.84 billion in value terms, while imports stood at $8.28 billion, with electronic components and telecom instruments making up for the bulk of imports.

Also read: There are no shortcuts to leadership in the field of semiconductors

Ficci's report highlighted the mutual benefits of a stronger partnership between both nations, showing how Taiwanese companies can tap into India's rapid growth while contributing to it through their high-tech expertise.

"Taiwan’s technological advancements combined with India’s expanding market offer a strategic path for both countries to prosper together. India's pro-investment initiatives, including the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, combined with a strong emphasis on infrastructure and logistics enhancements, position India as an ideal partner for Taiwanese companies seeking global expansion," the report said.

"Taiwan places great importance on long-term sustainability, resilience, and building strong relationships with strategic partners…India holds a particularly advantageous position compared to many Southeast Asian nations in fulfilling these strategic partnership needs," the report added.

Also read: India to roll out fresh chip incentives package, receives US partnership

The report said India's emergence as a top destination for investments in sectors such as electronics manufacturing, green energy, electric vehicles (EVs), smart cities, and information and communication technology (ICT) aligns with Taiwan’s expertise and priorities.

"By working together, India and Taiwan can create resilient supply chains, advance new technologies, and address broader global economic challenges," it added.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 05:47 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyIndia can attract $15 bn Taiwanese investment in electronics, EV infra, says Ficci

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.20
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.85 (4.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    919.85
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-0.89%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.80
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    8,047.80
    03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    598.35 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,557.00
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1061.15 (7.86%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,536.90
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    50.6 (3.4%)

    Coforge share price

    7,323.60
    03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    115.45 (1.6%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.10
    03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.7 (-4.24%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    948.70
    03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33.25 (-3.39%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,732.15
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.90
    03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (8.88%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.95
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.65 (8.87%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,683.40
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    214.9 (8.71%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,662.90
    03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    126.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.