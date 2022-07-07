India targets $350 billion of services exports this fiscal

India targets $350 billion of services exports this fiscal3 min read . 12:17 AM IST
India’s service exporters are looking at an export target of $350 billion in the current fiscal, up a steep 37% from last year, despite headwinds and recession fears in the global market.
They are pinning their hopes on the post-pandemic recovery made by some key sectors, including travel, hospitality, and entertainment. This, they say, can help narrow the widening trade and current account deficits.
However, the services exports sector is looking for support and incentives from the government in the new foreign trade policy that is likely to be unveiled in September, said Abhay Singh, DG, Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC).
Key sectors, including tourism and hospitality, have shown a revival after being hammered for two years during the pandemic, which has improved their outlook.
“We have been communicated a target of $350 billion for services exports by the department of commerce. It is very steep. There are a lot of challenges, but we will strive for that. We will see how to encash on the global opportunities emerging out of free trade agreements. The target is achievable, given that the government provides incentives," Sinha said.
The incentives should be broad-based, covering small players so they could spend on marketing development efforts, competitiveness development, upskilling, and export promotion efforts, Sinha said. “We were asked to focus on the sectors that struggled during covid-19. We are going to submit a detailed feedback to the ministry of commerce," he said.
This comes at a time merchandise exports are seeing a dip in orders from key markets. Leather and textiles exporters anticipate a 10-20% decline in export volume during the current financial year compared with FY22.
In June, engineering goods recorded a 1.57% decline in June over the corresponding month last year at $9.19 billion. Drugs and pharmaceuticals exports fell 1.27% during the month to $1.99 billion, while yarn and handloom exports were down 22.54% compared with last year at $0.925 billion. Plastics and linoleum exports contracted by 23.23% to $0.75 billion in June. There may be some data to back the commerce department’s optimism. India’s services exports in the fiscal year 2021-22 touched an all-time high of $254 billion despite the travel and tourism, aviation, and hospitality sectors being severely hit by the pandemic.
Sinha said that the focus of exporters will also be on sectors such as market research, consulting, engineering, and construction services and will contribute to the target of $350 billion in FY23.
India’s trade deficit widened to a record high in June at $25.5 billion led by high value coal and petroleum imports amid high international prices.
Economists expect the trade deficit or the gap between exports and imports to remain elevated through 2022-23 with the current account deficit expected to nearly double to more than 3% of GDP in FY23, from 1.2% in FY22.
As per World Trade Organization estimates, India’s services export market share improved from 3% in 2010 to 3.5% in 2019 and 4% in 2020 and 2021.
“Computer services comprise about one-third of India’s total services exports, the share of which has remained steady over the past ten years, even as it grew at half (5.4%) the growth rate of world computer service exports (10.9%) on a CAGR basis," a Morgan Stanley report said.
“We have been focusing on the gaming and animation industry and there is a huge potential in markets like Latin America," said Sinha.
