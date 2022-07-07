India targets $350 billion of services exports this fiscal

In June, engineering goods recorded a 1.57% decline in June over the corresponding month last year at $9.19 billion. Drugs and pharmaceuticals exports fell 1.27% during the month to $1.99 billion, while yarn and handloom exports were down 22.54% compared with last year at $0.925 billion. Plastics and linoleum exports contracted by 23.23% to $0.75 billion in June. There may be some data to back the commerce department’s optimism. India’s services exports in the fiscal year 2021-22 touched an all-time high of $254 billion despite the travel and tourism, aviation, and hospitality sectors being severely hit by the pandemic.