India targets $350bn services exports in 2022-23, 40% yoy growth

"Revising the earlier target of $300 billion to $350 billion for Service Exports for FY 23 is in consideration of the fact some sectors that couldn't perform over the last two years due to the pandemic will hopefully bounce back in FY23. Sectors like Travel and Tourism, Hospitality, Education and Entertainment are likely to see sharp recovery," said Abhay Sinha - Deputy Director-General, Service Export Promotion Council.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}