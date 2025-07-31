India, UK, Canada, Vietnam: Full list of countries slapped with Trump tariffs vs nations that struck trade deals

Trump Tariff List: President Donald Trump is not pushing back an August 1 deadline he set for US tariffs to kick in, with his latest tax blow being on India, which has been slapped with a 25 per cent tariff rate.

Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports and threatened an additional "penalty" in response to India's energy purchases from Russia.

Not just India, Trump has imposed tariffs on a number of nations, while also announcing trade deal with some others.

Here is what you need to know about which countries face Trump tariffs from August 1, and which ones have signed a trade deal with the US.

Trump tariff on India US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped a 25 per cent tariff rate on all imports from India, plus unspecified penalties on New Delhi for importing energy from Russia that has failed to stop the war in Ukraine.

The surprise announcement came a day after Indian officials said that a US trade team would visit from August 25 to negotiate a trade deal.

While Trump later clarified that trade talks are still on, he flagged India's participation at the “BRICS”, calling the coalition “anti-American”.

Doubling down on his attack, Trump on late Wednesday said India and Russia can take their “dead economies down together”, clearly frustrated due to the close ties of the two nations.

“I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” he said.

The Trump tariffs on India will start kicking in from August 1.

List of countries hit with Trump Tariffs India: Tariff rate on April 2 - 26%; Tariff rate from August 1 -25%

Mexico: Tariff rate on April 2 - NA; Tariff rate from August 1 - 30%

Canada: Tariff rate on April 2 - NA; Tariff rate from August 1 - 35%

Iraq: Tariff rate on April 2 - 39%; Tariff rate from August 1 - 35%

Moldova: Tariff rate on April 2 - 31%; Tariff rate from August 1 - 25%

Libya: Tariff rate on April 2 - 31%; Tariff rate from August 1 - 30%

Algeria: Tariff rate on April 2 - 30%; Tariff rate from August 1 - 30%

Brunei: Tariff rate on April 2 - 24%; Tariff rate from August 1 - 25%

