Centre aligns kids’ apparel standards with global benchmarks
Summary
The Centre aims to reduce the risk of non-tariff barriers and enable Indian industry and brands to expand in highly regulated markets.
The Centre has set new standards aligning domestic norms with global benchmarks for children’s apparel to help domestic manufacturers meet stricter international regulations, two people close to the development said.
