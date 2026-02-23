Centre aligns kids’ apparel standards with global benchmarks

The Centre has set new standards aligning domestic norms with global benchmarks for children’s apparel to help domestic manufacturers meet stricter international regulations, two people close to the development said.

“Children’s apparel is a sensitive category in most developed markets, where regulations typically cover flammability limits, chemical residues in dyes and finishes, choking hazards from small detachable parts, drawstring safety, and detailed labelling requirements," the first of the two people said.

Failure to meet such norms can lead to shipment rejections, product recalls, and penalties, the second person said. “By establishing new standards, the government aims to help Indian garment exporters align in advance with international compliance requirements, reducing the risk of non-tariff barriers and enabling Indian industry and brands to expand in highly regulated markets."

Also Read | How the US Supreme Court order blunts Trump’s tariff threat

Compliance with international safety and technical benchmarks is increasingly becoming a prerequisite for entry into developed markets, especially as India signs free-trade agreements (FTAs) with economies such as the UK, the European Union, Oman, and the US, and concludes negotiations with New Zealand and other markets.

The new quality norms have been established on the recommendations of the textiles ministry, the second person said.

However, queries sent on 19 February to the secretary and spokespersons of the textiles ministry, and to the spokesperson of the Bureau of Indian Standards, remained unanswered.

Also Read | Why India’s economic growth figures are getting a statistical makeover

future-proofing

The commerce ministry data showed that the export of kids’ garments stood at $1.12 billion in 2023-24 and rose to $1.27 billion in 2024-25, indicating expanding market potential for Indian apparel products.

“This is part of a broader export strategy focused on compliance. As tariffs fall under FTAs, non-tariff barriers such as standards and SPS/TBT requirements become more important. By aligning its standards with global benchmarks, India is preparing its industry in advance to meet these rules instead of facing shipment rejections later," said Abhash Kumar, assistant professor, economics, Delhi University.

The Indian textile industry is the second-largest employer in the country, trailing only agriculture, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation. It provides direct employment to over 45 million people, including a significant portion of women and rural communities, and sustains millions more through allied sectors. The industry contributes 2.3% to India's gross domestic product (GDP) and 12% to total exports.

“Most exporters in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur cater to major global markets such as Europe, the US, UK, and others, and we are aligned with international buyer requirements and are fully geared to meet demand," said Ramu R., chairman and managing director of Tiruppur-based Fashion Knits.

“The only requirement now is to expand capacity. In the next few years, Tiruppur alone could need an additional 400,000-500,000 workers to support the expected growth. With markets opening up and opportunities widening, business is likely to double in the coming years," he said.