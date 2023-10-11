India to be $30 trillion economy by 2050 with per capita income of $21,000: HDFC Bank chief Atanu Chakraborty
The Indian economy is currently the world's fifth largest, with a size of $3.75 trillion, and is expected to become the third largest in the next four years.
With the pace at which India is growing amid the current global headwinds, the country's economy is poised to touch the $30 trillion-mark by 2050, and the per-capital income is likely to soar to $21,000 by then, predicted Aranu Chakraborty, the chairman of HDFC Bank, while addressing an event in New Delhi on October 11.