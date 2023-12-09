India to be $5 trillion economy by end of 2025, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday India will become a $5 trillion economy by the end of 2025. Shah said India has grown exponentially on every front over the past one decade due to the farsighted and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
