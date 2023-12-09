India to be $5 trillion economy by end of 2025, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday India will become a $5 trillion economy by the end of 2025. Shah said India has grown exponentially on every front over the past one decade due to the farsighted and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"PM Modi has set the target, that India would be No1 country by 2047 in all the sectors across the world," Amit Shah said while addressing the valedictory session of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit on Saturday.

He was quoted by PTI as saying, "The world is looking to India with hope today. Between 2014 to 2023, India has risen from its position as the 11th to the fifth (largest) economy in the world." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Never before did the country make so big a leap during 75 years of Independence," he said, attributing all this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

"PM Modi is leading the movement against climate change, he is trying to impart pace to the slowing GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the world through his Make in India program besides leading the international campaign for a terror-free world," he said.

"On G-20 said the Delhi Declaration was India's big achievement on the diplomatic front which the world will remember for decades to come," Amit Shah said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit on December 8, saying that the country must focus now on Vocal for local and Local for Global.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi was quoted by PTI as saying, “India's special development has happened in the last few years. There was a population of the country that was deprived of everything. Now, due to the government's schemes, more than 13 crore people have come out of poverty in just five years."

“All these have given a boost to the economy. Today the country's consumption-based economy is moving forward rapidly. We have to become 'Vocal for local and local for global," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the two-day event, the Uttarakhand government planned to highlight over 15 investor-friendly policies, emphasising good governance measures, a supportive regulatory framework, and sustainable practices during the Summit.

The agenda also included Business-to-Business (B2B) and Government-to-Business (G2B) meetings, aimed at aiding investors in making informed decisions, it added.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.