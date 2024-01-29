India to be $7 trillion economy by 2030: Finance Ministry

On the the back of continuous economic reforms, India is expected to become the third-largest economy in the world with a GDP of $5 trillion in the next three years. Moreover, the country is likely to touch the $7 trillion target by 2030, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry also mentioned that the goal of the central government is to transform India into a "developed country' by 2047.

"The government has set a higher goal of becoming a 'developed country' by 2047. With the journey of reforms continuing, this goal is achievable," the Finance Ministry said on Monday. Ten years ago, India was the 10th largest economy in the world, with a GDP of $1.9 trillion at current market prices.

At present, India stands in 5th spot in the list of largest economies of the world. India's estimated GDP for FY24 stands at USD 3.7 trillion. Despite the pandemic and inheriting an economy with macro imbalances and a broken financial sector, India continued on its path of economic development, according to the ministry's January 2024 review of the economy.

"This ten-year journey is marked by several reforms, both substantive and incremental, which have significantly contributed to the country's economic progress," it said.

These economic reforms have strengthened India to face global shock waves and deal with unanticipated economic downturns in future. In the coming three years, India will become the third-largest economy, with a GDP of $5 trillion.

"The strength of the domestic demand has driven the economy to a 7 per cent plus growth rate in the last three years...in FY25, real GDP growth will likely be closer to 7 per cent," said the review report.

The report also added that there is considerable scope for the growth rate to rise well above 7 per cent by 2030.

The Nirmala Sitharaman-headed ministry stressed that the reforms will be more purposeful and fruitful with full participation of state governments.

The finance ministry, in its review, also said that the participation of states will be fuller when reforms encompass changes in governance at the district, block, and village levels. The reforms also need to be citizen-friendly and small business-friendly in areas like health, education, land and labour, in which states have a big role to play.

