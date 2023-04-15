‘India to become 3rd largest construction market in 3 years’1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 09:50 PM IST
- Indian real estate sector has been a critical engine of India’s growth story, providing large-scale employment and the sector has shown immense resilience in the last few years with the active support of the government, said Piyush Goyal
New Delhi: India is set to become the third largest construction market in the next two-three years, said union minister of commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal.
