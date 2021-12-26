India to become 3rd largest economy in 2031, says CEBR

Overall, the economy is estimated to have grown by 8.5% in 2021, with output in 2021 expected to be 0.6% above 2019 levels. The economic figures show an improvement after signs of slowing momentum in the economy before the pandemic, with the rate of GDP growth sinking to a more than ten-year low of 4.0% in 2019, down from 6.5% in 2018 and around half the 8.3% growth rate recorded in 2016.

