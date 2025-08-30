India to become third-largest economy soon, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra; credits PM Jan Dhan Yojana

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Saturday that India is on its way to become the third largest economy in the world soon.

Advertisement

“Today, India is counted among the five most developed countries in the world and very soon the country will become the third largest economy,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

He was addressing a government banks' financial inclusion campaign "Santripti Shivir" at Rangwasa village in Indore when he made the remarks.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra credited the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana for boosting India's growth and said that the central government and the RBI had launched the Jan Dhan Yojana in collaboration with banks 11 years ago.

This has led to development across the nation, he said.

The RBI governor said 55 crore accounts have been opened under the scheme to ensure participation of people from all sections in the country's growth journey, providing them with savings, pension, insurance, credit and other services. State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman C S Setty was also present at the event.

Advertisement

Also Read | CEA Nageswaran pegs FY26 GDP growth rate at 6.3-6.8% despite Trump tariffs

India's Q1 GDP grows 7.8% RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra made the comments a day after India's June quarter GDP surged to 7.8 per cent over the growth rate of 6.5 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to official data.

The National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), has released the Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the April-June Quarter of financial year 2025-26.

India's nominal GDP grew at an 8.8 per cent rate during the April-June quarter.

According to a report by Bank of Baroda, India's GDP is expected to grow by around 6.5 per cent in FY26 accelerated by a steady growth momentum. However, the report flagged ongoing tensions between India and US over a trade deal and noted that it poses a downside risk with potential adverse effect on the external sector.

Advertisement

Today, India is counted among the five most developed countries in the world and very soon the country will become the third largest economy.

These projections align with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) projections of 6.5 per cent, which were announced during the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on August 6.