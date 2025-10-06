India to benefit from closer integration within Asia, says AIIB chief economist
Summary
Erik Berglöf said AIIB was planning to significantly step up its investment activities in India, which will help mobilize greater private sector and multilateral financing for projects in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
New Delhi: India will benefit from closer integration within Asia at a time trade and investments are facing heightened uncertainty, according to the chief economist at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).
