India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran? Trump says ‘concept of deal’ made: Report

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that India had already "made" a deal to buy oil from Venezuela, adding that China too was "welcome" to buy oil from the South American country.

Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "China is welcome to come in and make a great deal on oil. We've already made a deal. India is coming in, and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So, we've already made the concept of the deal."

"We've already made a deal. India is coming in and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. We've already made a deal. India is coming in and they're going, we've already made that deal, the concept of the deal. But China's welcome to come in and buy oil," the US President was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Trump's comment came a day after the US told New Delhi that it could soon resume purchases of Venezuelan oil to help replace imports of Russian oil, Reuters reported citing people in the know.

The US effort to supply Venezuelan crude to India comes as Washington seeks to reduce the oil revenue that is funding Russia in its war on Ukraine. Trump imposed 25% tariffs on countries buying Venezuelan oil, including India, in March last year.

As of writing this, the Indian government had not yet responded to Trump's claim.

Earlier, Trump said that Venezuela has offered Washington "50 million barrels of oil" worth $5.2 billion, and that he had agreed to that deal.

After capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump had made it clear that Washington would "run" the South American nation during its transition and demanded "total access to the oil and to other things in their country."

Trump's comments also confirms recent report of New York-based news outlet Semafor that the US has made its first sale of Venezuelan oil valued at $500 million, reported ANI.