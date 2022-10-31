India to clock better growth next year than IMF projections: CEA Nageswaran

India to clock better growth next year than IMF projections: CEA Nageswaran1 min read . 06:18 PM IST
- Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected 6.8 per cent real growth for this year and 6.1 per cent for next year for India
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Monday said India is likely to register better growth next year than what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections have said. The chief economic advisor said India’s growth next year is aided by enhanced capital formation.
Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected 6.8 per cent real growth for this year and 6.1 per cent for next year for India.
V Anantha Nageswaran said, "I think in fact, the growth rates for the coming years may be slightly more, slightly better than what these numbers are, because I think there is a possibility that India's capital formation cycle will do better after one decade of retrenchment."
V Anantha Nageswaran also said that India's public digital infrastructure has probably crossed an inflection point. He said it will also be contributing to both formalisation of the economy and therefore higher growth.
The chief economic advisor said there could be 0.5-0.8 per cent addition to the 6 per cent baseline numbers.
He also said that fiscal policy and monetary policy are usually synchronised and counterbalance each other. On debt-to-GDP ratio, the chief economic advisor said sustainability is not a concern.
It may reduce with asset monetisation, he said. The chief economic advisor also said that India can asset monetisation proceeds to make its debt smaller. He said it will help improve the credit rating, that can be the best fiscal stimulus we can provide.
(With agency inputs)
