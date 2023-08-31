India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY'24 despite rainfall deficit: CEA Nageswaran1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 08:29 PM IST
CEA Nageswaran said there is no real cause for concern that inflation would spike out of control as both the government and the Reserve Bank are taking adequate steps to maintain supply and keep prices under check.
The Indian economy is likely to grow at 6.5% in the current fiscal despite deficient monsoon rainfall, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message