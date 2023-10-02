India to clock GDP growth of 6.5 pc in FY24, can easily maintain this for next few yrs: Former Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
India's economy will grow at around 6.5% this year, benefiting from government policies, according to former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar. He also emphasised the need for India's economy to grow beyond 8% to meet the demand for new jobs
Benefiting from the policies laid out by the Modi government in past nine years, India's economy will grow at around 6.5 per cent in the current financial year, said former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Monday.
