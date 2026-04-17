India will continue to buy crude oil and cooking gas (liquefied petroleum gas or LPG) from Russia, even after the US’s one-month waiver of sanctions on such imports has expired, according to two people aware of the development.
India to continue buying Russian crude, LPG despite end of US sanctions waiver
SummaryWaiver on sanctions is the US’s prerogative, and India’s imports would not depend on it, said a person aware of the developments. “Efforts are on for further LPG purchases from Russia. Also, import of both crude and LPG is likely to continue from non-sanctioned entities,” this person said.
India will continue to buy crude oil and cooking gas (liquefied petroleum gas or LPG) from Russia, even after the US’s one-month waiver of sanctions on such imports has expired, according to two people aware of the development.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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