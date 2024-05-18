India to contribute 30% of global GDP by 2040; focus on ‘champion states’ growing at 11% per annum: Amitabh Kant
Ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant expressed confidence in India's economic growth trajectory, predicting that the country would surpass Germany and Japan by 2027.
Highlighting India's structural reforms and the economic near-term outlook, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa for India, said earlier today that analysts are right in estimating that 30 per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) will come from India between 2035-2040. Kant estimates that by 2027, India will overtake Germany in Japan in terms of economic growth.