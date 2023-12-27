Economy
India to draft rules for strategic trilateral developmental projects
Summary
- India has partnered with the UK, the US, France, Japan, and Germany to implement developmental projects in India’s neighbouring regions
NEW DELHI : India is working on guidelines for strategic trilateral partnerships to maximize the impact of developmental projects in its neighbourhood and beyond in collaboration with other countries, said people aware of the matter.
