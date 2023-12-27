India to draft rules for strategic trilateral developmental projects

NEW DELHI : India is working on guidelines for strategic trilateral partnerships to maximize the impact of developmental projects in its neighbourhood and beyond in collaboration with other countries, said people aware of the matter.

India has partnered with the UK, the US, France, Japan, and Germany to implement developmental projects in India’s neighbouring regions and key nations in Southeast Asia and Africa.

While India has traditionally favoured bilateral developmental projects for ease of coordination, and established political relationships with the recipient countries, it is now exploring collaborations with a select group of countries. In fact, the resources and technical expertise of partner countries are gaining more significance in light of China’s growing presence in the strategic vicinity of India. With India embracing this evolving partnership model, there’s a need in New Delhi for guidelines to standardize and govern these collaborations.

With the US, focus has been on developmental projects in Africa and Asia, particularly on agricultural development. The India-US partnership is promoting healthcare projects in Fiji, exploring collaborations in mental healthcare and telemedicine. Mint had earlier reported that the two nations plan to implement developmental projects in the strategically important Pacific Islands.

With Germany, India has set up projects in Peru, Cameroon Ghana, and Malawi aiming to empower Malawi women via agribusiness, and introduce agri-tech for potato cultivation in Cameroon. For Madagascar and Ethiopia some projects are being planned, according to Chaman Dhanda of GIZ, Germany’s official technical cooperation agency.

The collaboration extends to India’s sensitive and strategically important neighbourhood. India, along with Japan and Dhaka, is eyeing opportunities to improving economic link and connectivity between North East and Bangladesh. It seeks to create a new regional supply chain to attract manufacturing to the Northeast and link the relatively underdeveloped states to Asian markets.

India is exploring a similar proposal with the UK through the Global Innovation Partnership to leverage innovation for developmental projects in strategic third countries. Some programmes will be finalized by early 2024, such as renewable power project in Sri Lanka. Infrastructure developments in India’s neighbourhood are also being considered by New Delhi and UK. France and Australia are also crucial partners in this context.