India to exclude non-trade issues at WTO talks, to engage with EU on CBAM
India is looking to balance the imperatives of trade growth and environmental responsibility without compromising on sovereignty or economic interests
New Delhi: In a move that underscores its strategic priorities, India will steer clear of initiating discussions on non-trade issues such as labour and climate at the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO), set to commence on 26 February in Abu Dhabi, a top-level official said on Wednesday.