India to grow 6.8% in FY25, become upper-middle-income economy by FY31: Crisil
In the December quarter, the economy soared ahead with a surprise growth of 8.4%, as manufacturing, electricity and construction sectors put up a robust show
New Delhi: The Indian economy will likely grow at 6.8% in the next fiscal year, slightly below the central bank's forecast of 7%, as higher interest rates and lower fiscal impulse could temper demand in the South Asian country, ratings agency Crisil said in a report on Wednesday.