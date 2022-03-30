India to hike local gas prices to $6.1 per mmBtu from Friday: Report

India to hike local gas prices to $6.1 per mmBtu from Friday: Report1 min read . 04:05 PM IST
- The country will raise the ceiling price for gas produced from more challenging fields to $9.92 per mmBtu for April-September from $6.13 per mmBtu.
India will raise the price of locally produced gas from old fields for April-September 2022 to a record high $6.1 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) compared to the current $2.90/mmBtu, sources said on Wednesday.
The country will raise the ceiling price for gas produced from more challenging fields to $9.92 per mmBtu for April-September from $6.13 per mmBtu.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
