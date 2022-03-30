India to hike local gas prices to $6.1 per mmBtu from Friday: Report

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India will raise the price of locally produced gas from old fields for April-September 2022 to a record high $6.1 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) compared to the current $2.90/mmBtu, sources said on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India will raise the price of locally produced gas from old fields for April-September 2022 to a record high $6.1 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) compared to the current $2.90/mmBtu, sources said on Wednesday.

The country will raise the ceiling price for gas produced from more challenging fields to $9.92 per mmBtu for April-September from $6.13 per mmBtu.

The country will raise the ceiling price for gas produced from more challenging fields to $9.92 per mmBtu for April-September from $6.13 per mmBtu. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.