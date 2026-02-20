India to import Venezuelan oil soon? Sergio Gor says New Delhi diversifying oil imports, talks underway

India is diversifying its sources to import crude oil, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Friday, indicating that New Delhi may soon start to import Venezuelan oil.

Speaking on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Gor said that negotiations are underway with India’s energy ministry on importing Venezuelan oil to India.

“On the oil, there's an agreement. We have seen India diversify on their oil. There is a commitment,” the US Ambassador said.

Gor was responding to a question on whether India's import of about 2% oil from Venezuela would now be routed through the United States and whether the dynamics of direct imports had changed.

The US Ambassador further noted that discussions are on between the US Department of Energy and Indian Ministry of Energy. He added that some aspects have not been announced yet, but expressed hope that there would be clarity soon.

Gor noted that buying Russian oil was not just about India.

“The United States doesn't want anyone buying Russian oil. The President has been very clear on this and wants this war to end,” he told reporters on Friday.

He further said that an India-US trade deal is set to be inked soon, with the interim agreement already in place.

India signed an Interim Agreement with the US earlier this month, after having announced it in late January. The interim deal saw the Trump administration cutting US tariff on India to 18% from an earlier 50%.

The government has urged state-owned oil companies to look at purchasing more US and Venezuelan crude, after the interim trade deal in which the Trump administration said India agreed to cut back on Russian oil imports, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

Sergio Gor hails India's Pax Silica membership Hailing India's move to join Pax Silica, Sergio Gor said that the US was thrilled.

“We're thrilled that India joined Pax Silica. If you saw the companies that are represented here today, this is an incredible partnership for both of our nations, and we look forward to taking it to the next level,” Gor said.

India on Friday signed an agreement with the US to join Pax Silica, a US-led strategic alliance that is aimed at building a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor were present when India signed to join the alliance at the AI Impact Summit.

“We're looking for initiatives where the United States and India can work together. And Pax Silica leads at that, AI leads at that. We're coming here with a message to India that our stacks, our abilities, our AI technology is something that we want to work with Indian companies with. We're not offering that to everyone around the world. It's something that we bring specially here to this place,” Gor said.