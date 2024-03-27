Economy
India to offer price forecasting mechanism to neighbouring countries
Summary
- India has showcased this predictive pricing tool to Sri Lankan officials and if neighbouring countries ask for it, it is ready to share it with them too
New Delhi: India is willing to offer its South Asian neighbours an artificial intelligence (AI)-based mechanism to predict prices of essential food commodities, a top official said, pointing to a technology that's helped India tame food inflation.
