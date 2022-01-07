India to overtake Japan as Asia's second largest economy by 2030: IHS

Meanwhile, Ratings agency ICRA has recenlty maintained its forecast of a 9% GDP expansion in FY22, with a clear K-shaped divergence amongst the formal and informal sectors of the economy. The ratings agency also expect the economy to maintain a similar 9% growth in FY23, while Wall Street Brokerage Bank of America expects India's GDP to grow at 8.2% in the next financial year, citing greater risks in the new year than the previous two years.