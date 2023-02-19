India to press for fair access to logistics at G20 meetings
India assumed the G20 presidency in December last year and will be chairing over 200 multilateral meetings during the year.
New Delhi: Fair and equitable access to logistics for developing nations in international trade will be a top agenda item for New Delhi during its G20 presidency, after shocks to global supply chains from the covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine war drove freight rates to record levels last year.
