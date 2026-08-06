India to probe Chinese link in solar-cell import surge from Ethiopia

Ethiopia, long known for its coffee, has found a new calling card in solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, albeit one under scrutiny for possible Chinese links.
India's renewable energy ministry has asked the finance and commerce ministries to look into an exponential surge in solar PV cell imports from Ethiopia, suspecting Chinese manufacturers are dumping low-priced products in India.
The ministry of new and renewable energy's (MNRE) concerns stem from solar PV cell imports from Ethiopia ballooning from zero to $202 million in 2025-26, accounting for 81% of New Delhi's total imports from the country at $248.51 million, according to commerce ministry data. Overall bilateral trade stood at $686.67 million.