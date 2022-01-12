India to seal several pre-FTA deals: Piyush Goyal

India is striving to conclude several early harvest agreements with proposed free trade agreement (FTA) partners so that their benefits could reach the industry soon, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

An official statement said quoting Goyal that an FTA with the UAE was nearing conclusion, while negotiations were at an advanced stage with Australia and talks with Israel were ongoing. Goyal was speaking at a meeting with heads of top business and industry associations.

Referring to the relaunch of market access negotiations with Korea, Goyal said that a comprehensive fast track dialogue has been initiated to address concerns arising out of the previous agreement.

The minister said that testing facilities and labs need to be upgraded and called upon businesses to extend its support in this regard. He also asked the industry to lend guidance for a transformational export growth beyond $400 billion.

Goyal told industry leaders to be proactive in giving inputs to the government, especially in areas like FTA negotiations. Industry should become more demanding, he added.

Goyal urged businesses to use single window for business processes and approvals to the maximum extent possible and asked them to give suggestions for further decriminalization of rules and reduction in compliance burden.

The minister also asked the industry to invest more and place greater emphasis upon research and development.

Goyal said that the central government would always support businesses and asked the industry to take advantage of initiatives like the PM GatiShakti national master plan and India industrial land bank to the best possible extent to expand and grow.

