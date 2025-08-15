India to share rural land-mapping model with other nations after global UPI push
Summary
The Svamitva scheme uses drone-based maps to provide rural landowners with property cards and ownership clarity, enabling access to capital and reducing land-related disputes.
India plans to share its digital rural-land mapping model with other countries after the government’s push to take the unified payments interface (UPI) overseas as part of the nation’s efforts to boost its soft power.
