India plans to share its digital rural-land mapping model with other countries after the government’s push to take the unified payments interface (UPI) overseas as part of the nation’s efforts to boost its soft power.

The Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (Svamitva) uses drone-based maps to provide rural landowners with property cards and ownership clarity. That is expected to empower villagers with legal property ownership rights, enable access to credit and reduce land-related disputes.

Also Read | UPI collect request for P2P transactions banned from Oct 1. See details

“India's experience provides valuable lessons for other nations seeking to modernize land governance through technology and participatory approaches," panchayati raj secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said in an interview. “We can play a leading role in promoting collaboration among countries for knowledge exchange and adoption of best practices in land governance and are working in that direction."

The scheme was commended at the World Bank Land Conference 2025 in Washington DC in May and the International Workshop on Land Governance in Gurugram in March this year, said Bharadwaj.

The panchayati raj ministry, the implementing agency for the scheme, has entrusted the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-Ahmedabad) to conduct a study of the scheme, for its potential as a model for land governance reform in other countries, said Bharadwaj. The study will assess the scheme's impact on household socioeconomic outcomes and institutional capacities of gram panchayats. It will also analyse its impact on a household's access to credit and fostering financial inclusion for rural families with a specific focus on the marginalized sections and women.

Also Read | UPI is abuzz with debt payments: Keep track of this trend

Queries emailed to IIM-Ahmedabad on 13 August remained unanswered.

The government has completed drone surveys in nearly 318,000 villages across the country of the targeted of 346,000, according to a parliamentary report in August. Property cards have been distributed to over 24.4 million households across 160,000 villages, mapping over 100 million property parcels.

“In May, we participated in the World Bank Land Conference, held in Washington D.C., where our initiatives were applauded. In the conference, we emphasized that India has surveyed 68,000 sq. km of rural land under Svamitva, unlocking $1.16 trillion worth of assets, thereby offering millions of rural families legal title, dignity, and access to credit and opportunity," added Bharadwaj.

Similarly, in March this year, during the International Workshop on Land Governance held in Gurugram in Haryana, the participating delegates from Sierra Leone, Togo, Papua New Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Liberia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Fiji expressed keen interest in forging long-term collaboration with India, said Bharadwaj.

“We are also going to approach the Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD) based in Nairobi, Kenya, comprising 20 member states of the African Union, to organize a training program in November this year," he said. “The engagement would extend the reach of Svamitva’s knowledge transfer to the African continent and promote institutional collaborations in the field of geospatial and land administration systems."

The secretary said that pilots in partner nations can be supported with advisory and technological assistance, with India offering capacity-building programs through workshops and exchange visits. "Strategic partnership with multilateral institutions like the World Bank can help scale the Svamitva model for global land governance reform."

For decades, many village homes and land parcels in India were never properly recorded. Without legal documents, people couldn’t prove ownership or use their property to get bank loans or government help. This lack of records slowed down the economic growth of rural areas and led to frequent land disputes.

Launched by the central government in April 2020, with the primary objective of providing property ownership records to rural households, the scheme’s core focus is on surveying rural inhabited lands using drones to prepare detailed maps with ownership details, which will then be digitized and integrated into official land records.

“It is still in progress, and the rural population is skeptical about the objective of the scheme. Many feared that the government would impose tax on their houses based on size," said Sudhir Panwar, farm expert and ex-member of UP Planning Commission. “The use of the house as property in taking bank loans is not as easy as the evaluation process is tedious because of the family structure in villages."

However, Panwar said, Svamitva may help in prospective planning of rural India, home to 62% of the Indian population, like the master plan in urban areas.