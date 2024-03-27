India to shift from minimum wage to living wage system by 2025: Know what it means for the country
The Indian government hopes to demonstrate the beneficial economic impacts of adopting living wages. To achieve this, they are collaborating with the International Labour Organisation to develop capabilities and establish systematic data collection mechanisms related to living wage implementation
India is set to replace its minimum wage system with a living wage system by 2025. The government is seeking technical assistance from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to develop a framework for estimating and implementing the living wage, as per the Economic Times report.